South Bangla Bank mourns the death of freedom fighter Mohammad Abdul Hye

Mohammad Abdul Hye, a heroic freedom fighter, a prominent businessman and a sponsor shareholder of South Bengal Agriculture and Commerce Bank, passed away due to Covid-19 at United Hospital in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

He was 56 years old at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter, stated a press release.

Abdul Qadir Mollah, chairman of the board of directors of South Bengal Agriculture and Commerce Bank and Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director & chief executive of the bank have expressed their deepest condolences on the death of Abdul Hye.

In a condolence message, Abdul Qadir Mollah said that just as Abdul Hye was a fighter in the great war of independence, he has played a vital role in achieving the economic prosperity of the country since independence.

The people of the country will always remember this feni born person for his contribution to employment creation.

Abdul Qadir prayed to Allah for the forgiveness of the departed soul and that he be granted heaven.