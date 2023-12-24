South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank inaugurates Bashundhara branch

Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO, South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited has inaugurated the shifting of Bank's Bashundhara Branch – changing its name from Bashundhara Women's Branch – to the new address Ranks Business Centre, Progati Sarani of Dhaka City) on Sunday December 24.

Md. Nurul Azim, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank presided over the opening ceremony.

While, Deputy Managing Directors Md. Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, Md. Abdul Matin and AKM Rashedul Haque Chowdhury, Head of Credit & EVP Md. Abdul Mannan, Head of Human Resources & EVP Faisal Ahmed, Land Lord Kazi Abu Sayeed including local businessmen & dignitaries were present on the occasion.