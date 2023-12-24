South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank inaugurates Bashundhara branch

Corporates

Press Release
24 December, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 07:34 pm

Related News

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank inaugurates Bashundhara branch

Press Release
24 December, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 07:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO, South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited has inaugurated the shifting of Bank's Bashundhara Branch – changing its name from Bashundhara Women's Branch – to the new address Ranks Business Centre, Progati Sarani of Dhaka City) on Sunday December 24. 

Md. Nurul Azim, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank presided over the opening ceremony. 

While, Deputy Managing Directors Md. Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, Md. Abdul Matin and AKM Rashedul Haque Chowdhury, Head of Credit & EVP Md. Abdul Mannan, Head of Human Resources & EVP Faisal Ahmed, Land Lord Kazi Abu Sayeed including local businessmen & dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

SBAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

10h | Panorama
All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1d | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

2d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

7m | Multimedia
Is Santa Claus red and white because of Coca-Cola?

Is Santa Claus red and white because of Coca-Cola?

1h | Multimedia
All you need to know about cricket’s new innovation ‘Electra Stumps’

All you need to know about cricket’s new innovation ‘Electra Stumps’

2h | Multimedia
State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

6h | Multimedia