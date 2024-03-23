South Asian University opens admissions 2024-25, introduces four new programmes

South Asian University is now accepting applications online for the 2024-25 academic year. This includes undergraduate programmes (Bachelor's), postgraduate programmes (Master's, MTech, PhD), and integrated programmes.

The programmes on offer are in the areas of Economics, Biotechnology, Computer Science, International Relations, Legal Studies, Mathematics and Sociology. The entrance tests for these programmes will be conducted on 20th April & 21th April 2024. This entrance test will be computer-based with multiple choice questions conducted simultaneously across South Asia at designated centres.

Prof KK Aggarwal (President of South Asian University) said, "SAU offers a unique opportunity to experience cultural diversity and learn from each other."

The new programmes introduced this year include BTech, Dual Degree (BTech+MTech) in Computer Science and Engineering, MTech and Integrated MSc+MTech in Computer Science in the Department of Computer Science.

The last date for online application submission on the university website, www.sau.int, is 31March 2024. The admission brochure and other details are available on the university website.

South Asian University is an international university established, funded, and maintained by the governments of the eight member states of SAARC. SAU attracts students from across South Asia, and all eight SAARC countries recognise its degrees.