South Asian countries must think for enhancing regional cooperation to curb Inflation of Commodity prices: Speakers

Corporates

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:25 pm

Related News

South Asian countries must think for enhancing regional cooperation to curb Inflation of Commodity prices: Speakers

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:25 pm
South Asian countries must think for enhancing regional cooperation to curb Inflation of Commodity prices: Speakers

The Covid -induced economic slowdown disrupted the global supply chains which further aggravated by the Russia-Ukrainian war. World's economies have been experiencing inflation from the high supply of liquidity, resulted in rapid increases in commodity prices, especially prices of fuel, crops, and fertilizers.

These have created critical challenges for macroeconomic management in developing and emerging economies. In the post-pandemic world's scenario, when all global powers are rethinking their value chains, South Asian countries must think about further enhancing sub-regional cooperation.

Speakers exchanged these views at a conference of South Asian Federation of Accountants(SAFA) on Saturday, 15 October hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka, read a media release.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP inaugurated the conference as the chief guest while the Adviser to Prime Minister on private industry and investment Salman F Rahman, MP and the State Minister for Planning Dr. Shamsul Alam were present as Special Guests. About 30 delegates from South Asian countries participated in the conference.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, the development of Bangladesh is an example to the many countries. By 2026 the country will be graduated to better developed economy. To sustain the development growth, we need to boots up our trade among the countries in this region, therefore, regional connectivity is a must.  We have may challenges, however, working together regionally we can go forward, he further said. 

There is no shortage of rationale for increasing regional trade cooperation among South Asian countries, trade between these countries has been steadily increasing especially over the last decade, said former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr.  Atiur Rahman while he was presenting the keynote paper on Regional Connectivity for Sustainable Growth.

He said, this growth has a much slower pace than the true potential. The trade between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal increased by six times between 2015 and 2019. But still unexploited regional trade potentials for Bangladesh remains to be as high as 93 percent, he added.

To tap the unexploited potentials, South Asian countries need to invest more on improving regional connectivity, he suggested.

Prof Dr. Javed Siddiqui, Alliance Manchester Business School - Accounting and Finance division, UK, keynote speaker of technical session-one said, sustainable finance means 'sustainable' investment like investments in renewable energy.

Citing an example of a research, the keynote presenter Sabbir Ahmed said, there is a strong correlation between the number of accountants working in economies with GDP per capita, and an even stronger correlation with the UN Human Development Index (HDI).

Regional cooperation / South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation / inflation / commodities / commodities price rises

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

9h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

12h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

7h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

46m | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

46m | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

3h | Videos
Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back