South Asia Rally of Int’l Inner Wheel begins Friday

The two-day 5th South Asia Rally with the slogan "Pride and Performance" by International Inner Wheel, one of the largest women's voluntary service organisation is about to begin at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.

The rally, hosted by Inner Wheel Districts 345 and 328, is being held for the first time in Bangladesh, and it is being participated by over 700 Inner Wheel members from India, Nepal, Malaysia, Philippines and host country Bangladesh.

To mark the beginning of the South Asia Rally 2022, International Inner Wheel President Zenaida Yangco Farcon and Dilruba Ahmed, convener, 5th South Asia Rally informed about various aspects of the event at a press meet held at the hotel. Representatives from participating countries also addressed the media. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will attend the main session of the rally as the Chief Guest on Saturday (27 August), reads a press release.

The rally includes different programmes focusing on friendship, cooperation and understanding among the Inner Wheel clubs in South Asia, recognition of Inner Wheel clubs and individual members for their outstanding roles towards the society.

Two discussion sessions on the topics," Inner Wheel towards 100: A course for the future" and "We the Members…." with the participation of Inner Wheel senior officials from South Asian countries to be held during the Rally.

Inner Wheel will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024.

Now the women's organisation is spread across over 104 countries and regions and has more than 108,000 members in the world.

Inner Wheel members are involved in promoting friendship and fostering international understanding. Their aim is to bring a qualitative change in the lives of people, especially women, youth and children from marginalised communities.

There are over 100 Inner Wheel clubs divided in two Districts (District 345 and 328) are functioning in Bangladesh and running numerous social and humanitarian projects.