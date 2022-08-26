South Asia Rally of Int’l Inner Wheel begins in Dhaka

The two-day 5th South Asia Rally with the slogan "Pride and Performance" by International Inner Wheel, one of the largest women's voluntary service organisations, has begun at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.

The Rally, hosted by Inner Wheel Districts 345 and 328, is being held for the first time in Bangladesh, and it is being participated by over seven hundred Inner Wheel members from India, Nepal, Malaysia, Philippines and host Bangladesh, said a press release.

To mark the beginning of the South Asia Rally 2022 Friday (26 August), International Inner Wheel President Zenaida Yangco Farcon and Convener Dilruba Ahmed informed about various aspects of the event at a press meet held at Sonargaon hotel. Representatives from participating countries also addressed the media.

In her speech, Zenaida Yangco Farcon said, "This year's themes for our projects are "Work Wonders" and "Strong Women, Stronger World" aimed at inspiring wonders for the good of the community."

"Also this first of its kind South Asian rally of International Inner Wheel held in Bangladesh aims to energise all Inner Wheel member nations, districts and clubs of South Asia and the rest of the world after the hiatus following the Covid-19 pandemic to do better in helping respective communities."

"This South Asian rally also comes before our 100 years celebration of International Inner Wheel's establishment in 2024," she announced.

At the press meet, Mollika Biswas, a Bangladeshi Inner Wheel District Chairman, mentioned that the association is currently working with women and children of the country at grassroots level through various projects on health, medical treatment, child marriage, education, environment, climate change and many others.

Shamsunnahar Haque, another District Chairman of Inner Wheel of Bangladesh further mentioned that the association is also working on training and skill development projects for women to increase their income generating capacity and avail job opportunities in an effort to drive women empowerment across the country.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan MP will attend the main session of the rally as the Chief Guest on Saturday.

The Rally includes different programmes focusing on friendship, cooperation and understanding among the Inner Wheel clubs in South Asia, recognition of Inner Wheel clubs and individual members for their outstanding roles towards the society. Two discussion sessions on the topics," Inner Wheel towards 100: A course for the future" and "We the Members…." with the participation of Inner Wheel senior officials from South Asian countries to be held during the Rally, informed Dilruba Ahmed, Convener of this 5th South Asian Rally of International Inner Wheel.

