The Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors`(BOG) of South Asia Foundation was held on Wednesday (27 September 2023) at 6:30 pm in the conference room of the Southeast University permanent campus, 225, Tejgaon I/A, Dhaka.

The meeting was presided by Mr. Rezaul Karim, Chairman of BOG, SAF. BOG Members discussed various financial issues and took important decisions.

The members of BOG mainly focused on future plans of the Foundation.