South Asia Foundation held its 84th Board Meeting

The 84th Board Meeting of the South Asia Foundation took place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in the BoT Conference Room at the Southeast University Campus.

Rezaul Karim, Chairman of the South Asia Foundation, presided over the meeting, which brought together esteemed Foundation members to deliberate on pivotal matters.

The agenda covered a spectrum of topics, with a special emphasis on Southeast University's academic development and administrative challenges. The Foundation engaged in in-depth discussions, leading to significant decisions aimed at enhancing the university's overall growth and efficiency. During the meeting, Foundation members conducted a comprehensive review of the progress made in various ongoing activities.