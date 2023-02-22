Sound of the silence: A different OVC from Shwapno paying homage to language martyrs

Retail super shop "Shwapno" released an Online Video Communication (OVC) on 21 February for people with special needs who cannot talk (dumb) - paying homage to International Mother Language Day in a different way. The OVC presented to the audience a dream that created a beautiful wordless world with the sounds of silence to highlight the importance of language, said a press release.

The video was produced by the creative team of Shwapno. It has been shared by many Facebook users from Shwapno's Facebook page since its publication. Several buyers including filmmakers, musicians have applauded the initiative of Shwapno.

On the Facebook page of Shwapno, Surya Biswas Deepta, a customer, wrote in the comment box, "The day when I saw people who cannot talk also got an opportunity to work there I felt very good that I had the opportunity to give my bill to someone like that."

Sharmin Sultana Sumi, the lead vocalist of Chirkutt band, the OVC was brilliant.

Music director Adit Rahman shared the OVC writing "Beautiful work. Love to Sabbir Nasir, Mahadi Faisal and the whole team."

Jannatul Ferdous, another customer of Shwapno, after watching the video, wrote, "Amazing, I saw it for the first time in 2019, these special sisters were working very smoothly in Banani outlet starting from cash in all fields. I was also appreciating such a unique work. Today, seeing such a beautiful presentation in the advertisement made me feel better."

21 people with such special needs have been working successfully for a long time in different positions in multiple outlets of Shwapno.