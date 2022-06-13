Sony-Smart’s products now available at Jamuna Future Park

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 05:18 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Smart Electronics Ltd (Sony-Smart), a concern of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd and official distributor of the Japanese brand Sony, has been expanding its business in the country's electronics market with a motto to ensuring genuine product and service at a genuine price.

The company has recently opened a flagship showroom at Jamuna Future Park, reads a press release.

The showroom is located at the lower groud floor of the shopping mall (Shop#UA 009B), at the electronics zone and beside the centre court.

During a recent visit in Dhaka, the president of RMDC, Sony South East Asia Atsushi Endo inaugurated the Sony-Smart flagship showroom by cutting a cake.

Managing Director of Smart Electronics Ltd Mohammad Zahirul Islam and Director Tanvir Hossain were present at the event.

Atsushi Endo also signed a commemoration as a proof that the showroom is a flagship showroom of Sony's official distributor.

He also congratulated the company for opening the flagship showroom as a part of ensuring genuine products and services at genuine prices and the highest satisfaction of clients.

Managing Director of Smart Electronics Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, "We, as the official distributor of Sony, are very much committed to ensure the best cutomer satisfaction across the country."

"Genuine Product at Genuine Price with Genuine Service and Genuine Care", is the core business mindset of Smart Electronics Ltd (SONY-SMART). That's why the Sony lovers should not purchase fake or refurbished products, while we are here with the genune one, he added.

Officials from Sony International Ltd and Smart Electronics Limited, and journalists from media were also present at the event.

