Sony-Rangs opens their third Showroom in Sylhet

Rangs Electronics Limited (REL) widely known as "SONY-RANGS" recently inaugurated their third Showroom at Al Fazal Plaza, Amber Khana, Dorshon Dewry, Sylhet.

With this Inauguration Ceremony, customer will enjoy additional discount after the Sony-Rangs Days 2021 campaign price till September 07. 2021, says a press release.

Mr. Mohammad Zane Alam, General Manager, Head of Marketing, Sales & Distribution of Rangs Electronics Limited, has inaugurated the Launching Ceremony

Along with Deputy General Manager, Head of Retail Sales, Mr. K. M. Musaddeque Ullah and other high officials from Marketing & Sales. Mr. Rezaul Hasan Lodi Koyes, Commissioner, Ward-04, Sylhet City Corporation; ATM Shoyeb, President, Sylhet Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Mr. A.K.M. Nurul Islam, Director, FBCCI, were present among others.

Notably, Sony-Rangs has 90+ own & 450+ Dealer showrooms countrywide.