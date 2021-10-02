Sony-Rangs Launches ‘Sony BRAVIA J Series LED TV’ in Bangladesh 

The leading electronics and electric company Rangs Electronics Limited (REL), popularly known as "SONY-RANGS", organised a launching ceremony of the latest "BRAVIA J Series LED TV" with world's first cognitive intelligence.

REL Chairman Aktar Hussain, Vice Chairperson Sachimi Hussain, Managing Director Ekram Hussain, and Deputy Managing Director Beanus Hussain jointly inaugurated the Grand Launching Ceremony held at Sonartori Tower Showroom on Sonargaon Road in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Other high officials from Marketing, Sales, VAT, Accounts, Finance and Administration; Dealers & Business Partners from different Part of Bangladesh; Journalists from different newspapers, satellite channels and other distinguished guests were also present there.

With this Launching Ceremony, REL has launched World's First Cognitive Intelligence TV & other new BRAVIA J Series LED TV models. These new series models will be available from 43" - 85" segments. The new J series inherits Sony's Latest innovation "BRAVIA XR" Cognitive Intelligence Processor, which process and deliver the contents with the think of human focal points; upscaling the content to 4K with XR 4K Upscaling and XR Super Resolution; wide color gamut with XR TRILUMINOS Pro Display. With XR 3D Surround Upscaling & XR Sound Positioning home entertainment reach the upgraded level. It's Metal Flush Surface & customizable Stands gives any 4K HDR TV a refined look that blends harmoniously in any contemporary environment. Besides, Sony's new addition of Google TV supports a huge range of feature like Google Assistant and apps from Google Play™, including YouTube™, Netflix, Amazon Video and more for deep smart home integration (availability varies by region). Also provide personalized home entertainment for the users.