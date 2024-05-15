Sony-Rangs launches Eid campaign

The leading electronics and electric company, Rangs Electronics Limited, popularly known as SONY-RANGS, has organized a grand launching ceremony of their "Eid Utsab - Kurbani Offer" Campaign at their Rangs Electronics Sonartori Showroom, Sonartori Tower, 12 Sonargaon Road, Banglamotor, Dhaka.

Being committed to provide best quality & official electronics appliances, Sony-Rangs has offered its customer exclusive discount in all range of Products, reads a press release.

For purchase above Tk 15,000, customer will get Scratch Card. Where customer will be chance to get Foreign Trip to Dubai, Singapore or Thailand; Refrigerator, AC, LED TV or at least confirm discount of Tk 500 up to Tk 10,000.

Apart from that, GP Star Customer will get 52% special discount. Also, customer paying via Nagad may get 100% cashback or wining a plot in Dhaka. EBL Credit Card holders will get 5% instant discount on purchasing AC with 24 Months EMI.

The honorable Vice Chairperson of Rangs Electronics Limited, Mrs. Sachimi Hussain & honorable Bangladesh President of Regional Marketing Development Center, Sony Electronics Singapore PTE Ltd., Mr. Jeremy Hang have inaugurated the campaign along with other High Officials from Sony Electronics Bangladesh Branch & Rangs Electronics Team. After launching the Campaign, countrywide Sony-Rangs showrooms are crowded with exited customers. This offering will continue till the 15th June, 2024.

Rangs Electronics Ltd. is the official distributor of Sony in Bangladesh & one of the trusted electronics appliances distributors and dealing business with goodwill, success, and trust for last 40 years.