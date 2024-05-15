Sony-Rangs launches Eid campaign

Corporates

Press Release
15 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 10:17 pm

Related News

Sony-Rangs launches Eid campaign

Press Release
15 May, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 10:17 pm
Sony-Rangs launches Eid campaign

The leading electronics and electric company, Rangs Electronics Limited, popularly known as SONY-RANGS, has organized a grand launching ceremony of their "Eid Utsab - Kurbani Offer" Campaign at their Rangs Electronics Sonartori Showroom, Sonartori Tower, 12 Sonargaon Road, Banglamotor, Dhaka.

Being committed to provide best quality & official electronics appliances, Sony-Rangs has offered its customer exclusive discount in all range of Products, reads a press release.

For purchase above Tk 15,000, customer will get Scratch Card. Where customer will be chance to get Foreign Trip to Dubai, Singapore or Thailand; Refrigerator, AC, LED TV or at least confirm discount of Tk 500 up to Tk 10,000. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Apart from that, GP Star Customer will get 52% special discount. Also, customer paying via Nagad may get 100% cashback or wining a plot in Dhaka. EBL Credit Card holders will get 5% instant discount on purchasing AC with 24 Months EMI.

The honorable Vice Chairperson of Rangs Electronics Limited, Mrs. Sachimi Hussain & honorable Bangladesh President of Regional Marketing Development Center, Sony Electronics Singapore PTE Ltd., Mr. Jeremy Hang have inaugurated the campaign along with other High Officials from Sony Electronics Bangladesh Branch & Rangs Electronics Team. After launching the Campaign, countrywide Sony-Rangs showrooms are crowded with exited customers. This offering will continue till the 15th June, 2024.

Rangs Electronics Ltd. is the official distributor of Sony in Bangladesh & one of the trusted electronics appliances distributors and dealing business with goodwill, success, and trust for last 40 years. 

Sony Rangs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

9h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

9h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

11h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

28m | Videos
"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

3h | Videos
Argentina has the most debt!

Argentina has the most debt!

4h | Videos
US threatens sanctions after India-Iran seaport deal

US threatens sanctions after India-Iran seaport deal

2h | Videos