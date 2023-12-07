Sonali payment gateway to provide service to Probashi Kallyan Bank

Probashi Kallyan Bank has recently been added to Sonali Bank PLC's own software 'Sonali Payment Gateway'.

An agreement has been signed between Sonali Bank Plc and Probashi Kallyan Bank to collect installments of Probashi Kallyan Bank borrowers using 'Sonali Payment Gateway' and pay web based spot cash foreign remittances through Probashi Kallyan Bank branches.

The agreement between the two banks was signed in Bijoy 71 Auditorium of Probashi Kallyan Bank building on Thursday (7 December).

Probashi Kallyan Bank's Managing Director Md Mazibur Rahman presided over the agreement ceremony, where Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, expatriate welfare and overseas employment secretary and chairman of Probashi Kallyan Bank, was the chief guest.

Afzal Karim, CEO and managing director of Sonali Bank PLC, was present as a special guest.

Sonali Bank General Manager Nurun Nabi and Probashi Kallyan Bank General Manager Md Noor Alam Sardar signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.