Sonali Life wins '4th ICC Emerging Asia Insurance Award-2023'

The country's leading private sector life insurance company, Sonali Life Insurance Company Ltd., has been honoured with the prestigious '4th ICC Asia Emerging Insurance Award-2023'.

The company, attaining the fastest growth in the industry, has won awards in three separate categories in recognition of its remarkable contribution to the industry, adding value by ensuring transparency and digitized services, reads a press release.

Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has organised the '4th Emerging Asia Insurance Conclave & Awards 2022-2023' at Taj Lands' End hotel, Mumbai, together with PwC India to acknowledge, honour and recognize the efforts made by the emerging Asian insurance companies.

Sonali Life Insurance Company has won awards in the categories 'Best Innovation & Diversified Insurance Company in Bangladesh', 'Best Life Insurance Company in Bangladesh' and 'Best Risk Management Strategic Insurance Company in Bangladesh'.

Sonali Life Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mir Rashed Bin Aman has received the awards remaining present in the ceremony on behalf of the company.

Other senior officials of Sonali Life Insurance, Assistant Agency Director Md. Rafiqul Islam, Sales Manager Sheikh Bodiujjaman Ripon, Sales Manager SM Mohiuddin Faruqui, and Sales Manager Md. Tamjidul Alam was also present on the occasion.