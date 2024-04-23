Sonali Life office rent amount shown as advance of the building

Sonali Life office rent amount shown as advance of the building

Press Release
23 April, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 01:12 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A huge sum of money which is in fact the office rent of Sonali Life Insurance Company, has been shown as advance of Sonali's head office building, the Imperial Tower, in a report that has ultimately caused an unwanted crisis and humiliation for the building owner Mostafa Golam Quddus.

The suspended former CEO of Sonali Life Rashed Aman tactically and intentionally mentioned the handsome amount as advance of the building instead of showing as monthly rent of the head office building which has ultimately created a crisis as the regulatory authority IDRA has blamed the Sonali's board, said a handout.

Former Chairman of Sonali Life Insurance Company, a renowned entrepreneur and former BGMEA President, Mostafa Golam Quddus said it's done with a mal-intention by the suspended CEO to blame him and his family members.

"Rashed Aman has shown the amount of building rent as the advance of selling the building through distorting official data which is totally unethical and irrational", said Mostafa Golam Quddus.

Sonali officials said Rashed Aman, who is already accused in several corruption cases and now on a bail, had also hatched plots for hostile takeover of Sonali Life insurance company as he bought a huge number of shares in the name of his relatives and near ones.

"The objective of such activities was to capture the company's board by ousting the real Directors through spreading propaganda against them and reconstruct the board comprising persons in favor of him. Rashed had even changed the bank accounts of the company whenever needed at his desire", said Ghalib Hasan, head of Public Relations of the company.

He said in the report of audit, which was conducted by IDRA appointing a renowned audit company, has not mentioned anywhere about the certain amount of the rent of building, owned by Mostafa Golam Quddus from the year 2013 to 2020.

He said as the land lord he has got his rights to draw monthly rent as per the set agreement whereas the then CEO had diverted the rent amount as advance of the building which was a damn right lie.

