Sonali Life Insurance buys 29 units of Suzuki cars 

Corporates

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 04:30 pm

In order to recognise and reward their outstanding performers, Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited entered into a path-breaking deal with Uttara Motors Ltd, country's leading automobile company in Bangladesh and officially delivered 25 units of SUZUKI Ciaz and 4 Units of SUZUKI Vitara Brezza. 

In order to make the event memorable, an official delivery ceremony was held at the International Convention City, Bashundhara which was presided by the company along with other senior officials of Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited and Uttara Motors Ltd, reads a press release. 

"We are delighted to partner with Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited and cater to their transportation requirements. 

We will go all out to offer them the best after sales experience through our countrywide service and parts network." said Nayeemur Rahman, head of Business Planning, Uttara Motors Ltd.

The handover ceremony was an important milestone in the journey of Uttara Motors Ltd which reflects the ever-increasing customer confidence on SUZUKI cars in Bangladesh. 

Uttara Motors and SUZUKI are committed to deliver smooth driving experience to their customers. Uttara Motors is delivering driving happiness through nationwide 11 sales centres and eight aftersales service centres dedicated for SUZUKI cars. Customers can also avail easy auto loans from partnered financial institutions.

Uttara Motors Ltd / Sonali Life Insurance Company

