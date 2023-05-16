Sonali Exchange Company Inc holds 29th annual general meeting

Sonali Exchange Company Incorporated (SECI) a subsidiary of Sonali Bank Limited in United States was held its 29th annual general meeting of the year 2022 at Manhattan office New York on 15 May.

Chairman of Sonali Bank Limited Board of Directors and SECI Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui presided over the Annual General Meeting, said a press release.

Among others, bank's CEO and Managing Director and Member of Board of Directors of SECI Md. Afzal Karim, SECI Board Member Md. Ataur Rahaman, SECI CEO Debasree Mitra and others member of SECI attended the AGM.