Sonali Bank wins 'Remittance Award'

Sonali Bank Limited has won the "Remittance Award" from the Centre for Non Residence Bangladeshi (NRB) for sending remittance in proper channels.

The bank's CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim received the award from Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Mashiur Rahman at a city hotel on Monday (23 January).

Centre for NRB Chairperson Shekil Chowdhury, Ex IGP Shahidul Haque and executives of different banks and organisations were also present on the occasion.