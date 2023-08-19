Sonali Bank Staff College, Dhaka holds foundation training course

Sonali Bank Staff College, Dhaka organied a five-week long training course on 'Foundation Course for Newly-Appointed Senior Officer and Equivalent/ Officer and Equivalent' in the capital's Uttara on Saturday (19 August).

Md Afzal Karim, CEO and managing director of Sonali Bank PLC inaugurated the foundation training course at Staff College hall room, reads a press release.

Shahida Khanam, Principal (General Manager) of Sonali Bank Staff College, Dhaka presided over the ceremony while other executives, all faculties and participants were present on the occasion.

Before inauguration of training course Sonali Bank PLC's CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim planted trees in Staff College premises marking the 48th martyrdom of Father

