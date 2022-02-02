Sonali Bank signs deal with Railway Co-operative Credit Society 

Sonali Bank Limited signed an agreement with Bangladesh Railway Co-Operative Credit Society Limited at the Rail Bhaban in the city.

Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and Railway Additional General Manager SM Murad Hossain singed the agreement for their respective organisation, read a press release.

Railway Director General Dhirendra Nath Majumder and Sonali Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director Md Mahbubur Rahman were present on the occasion.