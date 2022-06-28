Sonali Bank signs Annual Performance Agreement with FID

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 05:27 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The Annual Performance Agreement (APA) of 2022-23 fiscal year has been signed between Sonali Bank Ltd and Financial Institutions Division under Ministry of Finance. 

Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah and CEO and Managing Director (additional charge) of Sonali Bank Limited Md Murshedul Kabir signed the agreement on behalf of the respective institutions, reads a press release.

An agreement signing ceremony was held at Financial Institutions Division conference room on Tuesday (28 June). 

Additional Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Abdullah Harun Pasha, Joint Secretary and Co-ordinator of APA Rukhsana Hasin, Deputy Secretary Maksuma Akter Banu, and General Manager of Sonali Bank Subhash Chandra Das were also present on the occassion.

It is to be cited that, Sonali Bank Limited secured the 1st position in 2020-21 fiscal year to implement the Annual Performane Agreement (APA) among all banks and financial institutions under the finance ministry.

