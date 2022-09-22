Sonali Bank signs agreement with One Bank 

Sonali Bank Limited signed an aggrment with One Bank Limited to use its mobile finacial service 'OK Wallet' to integrate into Sonali Payment Gateway by launching of link account service with Sonali Bank customer accounts.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim and One Bank Limited Managing Director Md Monzur Mofiz singed in the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations on 21 September at Hotel Purbani in Capital, reads a press release.

Among others, Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, General Manager Subhash Chandra Das, One Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Jhon Sarkar, Additional Deputy Managing Director A B M Saif Sarwar, Chief Financial Officer Parul Das and other high officials of both organisations were also present on the occasion.

Under this agreement, 'OK Wallet' customers will be able to withdraw and deposit money from their bank accounts maintaining with Sonali Bank through `OK Wallet'. Besides, OK Wallet distributors can deposit their cash in any branch of Sonali Bank Limited. Now `OK Wallet' customers will also be able to pay their fees and charges of various government and private organisations by using sonali payment gateway.

