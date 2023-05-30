Sonali Bank signs agreement with Microcredit Regulatory Authority

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sonali Bank PLC signed an agreement with Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA) to collect the annual subscription and others fee of various microcredit institutions certified by MRA.

The signing agreement was held at MRA conference room on 29 May. Secretary of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah attended the programme as chief guest, said a press release.

After the signing, Sonali Bank PLC CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim and MRA Executive Vice Chairman Md Fashiullah exchange the documents.

Sonali Bank PLC Deputy Managing Director Subhash Chandra Das and MRA Executive Director Muhammed Mazedul Haque singed in the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Financial Institutions Division Additional Secretary Amal Krishna Mandal and Md Azimuddin Biswas NDC, Sonali Bank PLC General Manager Md. Nurun Nabi, Deputy General Manager Md Atiqur Rahman, MRA Director Md Nure Alom Mahadi, Deputy Director Md Shahidul Hasan, officials of micro credit lending institutions and other officers of both organizations were present on the occasion.

Under this agreement, MRA certified 731 and temporary certified 350 micro credit lending institutions pay their annual and others fee by online through Sonali payment gateway.

Sonali Bank / MRA

