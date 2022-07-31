Sonali Bank signs agreement with Eden Mohila College

Sonali Bank Limited signed an agreement with Eden Mohila College to pay the students fees and charges through the Sonali e-sheba services in the College premises on Sunday.

Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and Eden Mohila College Principal Professor Suprya Bhattarcharja singed in the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Among others, General Manager Md Abdul Quddus, College Vice-Principal Professor Ferdousi Begum, Professor Sufia Akter, Deputy General Manager Md Mazibur Rahman and Md Moniruzzaman, bank officials, teachers were also present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, Eden Mohila College Students will pay their fees, charges using the Sonali Bank payment gateway services.