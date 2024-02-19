Sonali Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Food Safety Authority

Sonali Bank PLC signed an agreement with Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) to pay their customer's e-health fees and others fees-charges through the Sonali Payment Gateway.

The signing ceremony was held at BFSA conference room on Monday. Chairman of BFSA, Md. Abdul Kayowm Sarker attended as chief guest while Sonali Bank PLC Deputy Managing Director Subhash Chandra Das as special guest. Sonali Bank PLC General Manager Md. Nurun Nabi and BFSA Secretary Abdun Naser Khan singed in the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations.

Under the agreement, the customers of BFSA will pay their all types of fees and government charges using Sonali Payment Gateway from staying at home.