Sonali Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Food Safety Authority

Corporates

Press Release
19 February, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 05:32 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Food Safety Authority

Press Release
19 February, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 05:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sonali Bank PLC signed an agreement with Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) to pay their customer's e-health fees and others fees-charges through the Sonali Payment Gateway.

The signing ceremony was held at BFSA conference room on Monday. Chairman of BFSA, Md. Abdul Kayowm Sarker attended as chief guest while Sonali Bank PLC Deputy Managing Director Subhash Chandra Das as special guest. Sonali Bank PLC General Manager Md. Nurun Nabi and BFSA Secretary Abdun Naser Khan singed in the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations.

Under the agreement, the customers of BFSA will pay their all types of fees and government charges using Sonali Payment Gateway from staying at home.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sonali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

8h | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

1h | Videos
Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

Write-off recovery performance to determine bank MD appointments

4h | Videos
Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

Chittagong International Trade Fair visitors are disappointed

5h | Videos
Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

Pakistan: What is the demand of two parties for the new coalition government?

5h | Videos