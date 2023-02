Sonali Bank Limited has signed an agreement to participate in the export facilitation Pre-Financed Fund (EFPF) of Tk100 billion formed by the Bangladesh Bank.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim handed over the contract to Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder after signing the agreement at Jahangir Alam auditorium of the central bank, reads a press release.