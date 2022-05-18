Sonali Bank receives BB certificate of appreciation for disbursing loans 

Bangladesh Bank has awarded a certificate of appreciation to Sonali Bank for its 100% success in disbursing loans under the special incentive refinancing scheme of Tk5,000 crore for the purpose of providing working capital in the agricultural sector.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handed over the certificate to Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Pradhan at a meeting held at the conference room of Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (18 May), reads a press release.

At the time, the Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Mujibur Rahman and General Manager Nurun Nabi were present.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, a special incentive refinancing scheme was formulated in the agriculture sector worth Tk5,000 crore by the government to keep the food production and supply normal.

The scheme provided working capital at the rate of 4% in favour of 43 scheduled banks through Bangladesh Bank. Sonali Bank achieved 100% success by disbursing agricultural loans of Tk209 crore to 24,959 farmers.