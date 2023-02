Sonali Bank Limited paid homage to the language movement heroes on 21 February.

The bank's Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui along with CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim placed a floral wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar on be half of the bank on Tuesday, reads a press release.

Among others, members of board of director, deputy managing directors, general managers, executives, other officers and staff were present on the occasion.