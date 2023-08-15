Sonali Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu

Corporates

Press Release
15 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 09:45 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu

Press Release
15 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
Sonali Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu

Sonali Bank PLC observed the National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to a press release on Tuesday, Sonali Bank Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddique and CEO & Managing Director Md Afzal Karim along with Board of Directors AB M Ruhul Azad, Dr Daulatunnahar Khanam, Molla Abdul Wadud, Professor Dr Mohammad Kaykobad, Deputy Managing Directors Sanchia Binte Ali, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, Subhash Chandra Das, Kazi Md Wahidul Islam, Parsoma Alam placed floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at  bank Bhaban and Dhanmondi Road No-32 in the city.

Among others, General Managers and Deputy General Managers of the head office, bank executives, officers and staff were present on the occasion. It is noted that Sonali Bank Limited has taken month-long various programmes on the occasion of National Mourning Day. As part of the programmes, 15 August National flag to half-mast,wearing black badges as paid the homage to Bangabandhu, discussion meeting etc.

Sonali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

12h | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

18h | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

1d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

9h | TBS Stories
The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

10h | TBS Economy
Respect to Bangabandhu

Respect to Bangabandhu

13h | TBS Today
Russia replicates Iranian drones

Russia replicates Iranian drones

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free