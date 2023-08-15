Sonali Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu

Sonali Bank PLC observed the National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to a press release on Tuesday, Sonali Bank Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddique and CEO & Managing Director Md Afzal Karim along with Board of Directors AB M Ruhul Azad, Dr Daulatunnahar Khanam, Molla Abdul Wadud, Professor Dr Mohammad Kaykobad, Deputy Managing Directors Sanchia Binte Ali, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, Subhash Chandra Das, Kazi Md Wahidul Islam, Parsoma Alam placed floral wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at bank Bhaban and Dhanmondi Road No-32 in the city.

Among others, General Managers and Deputy General Managers of the head office, bank executives, officers and staff were present on the occasion. It is noted that Sonali Bank Limited has taken month-long various programmes on the occasion of National Mourning Day. As part of the programmes, 15 August National flag to half-mast,wearing black badges as paid the homage to Bangabandhu, discussion meeting etc.