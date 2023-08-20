Sonali Bank opens special counter for Universal Pension Scheme

Sonali Bank PLC opened a special service counter and help desk in its local office as a designated bank to serve the beneficiary of Universal Pension Scheme.

As the chief guest, bank's CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim inaugurated the special counter and help desk on Sunday (20 August) at local office premises, reads a press release.

Among others, deputy managing directors Sanchia Binte Ali, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, Subhash Chandra Das, Kazi Md Wahidul Islam, Parsoma Alam, general manager of local office, general managers of head office and other officers were present in the occasion.

It is to be noted that only state-owned Sonali Bank PLC nominated to open the account and collect monthly installments from the each beneficiary of Universal Pension Scheme.

