Sonali Bank opens new booth at Sangsad Bhaban

Sonali Bank Limited opened a new ATM booth at National Parliamment premises on Wednesday, (26 October).

Chief Whip of Jatio Sangsad Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury inaugrated the ATM booth as chief guest, reads a press release.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim presided over the programme while Whip of Jatio Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, Member of Parliament Naheed Ezahar Khan attended as special guest.

Among others, Additonal Secretary of parliamemt secretariate (Admin) Md Nuruzzaman, Addtional Secretary (Finacne) Swapan Kumar Baral, Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and Md Abdul Quddus, Deputy General Manager of Ramna Principal office Mohammad Moniruzzoman, Branch Manager Shanaj Hossain and others officials of bank and parliamemt secretariate were present on the occasion.

