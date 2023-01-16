Sonali Bank opens 4 special service counters at Local Office

Corporates

Press Release
16 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 10:40 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank opens 4 special service counters at Local Office

Press Release
16 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 10:40 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

As an active partner in building 'Smart Bangladesh' according to the announcement of Prime Minister, Sonali Bank Limited has inaugurated four special service counters in its Local Office to serve the Freedom fighters, retired bank officers and employees, challenged people and senior citizens.

As chief guest, Chairman, Board of Directors of Sonali Bank Ltd Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui and as special guest, CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim inaugurated the special service counters in Local Office as a part of model branch on Monday (16 January) at the bank's Head Office premises, reads a press release.

General Manager of the local office Md Rezaul Karim presided over the inauguration programme while among others, Deputy Managing Directors Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, Subhash Chandra Das, Kazi Md Wahidul Islam and Parsoma Alam; General Managers of Head office and other executives and officers were present in the occasion.

Sonali Bank is going to transform 17 existing branches into Model branches to make banking services dynamic and customer-friendly, adds the release.

Customers will get all banking services quickly and easily in these model branches.

Banking

Sonali Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

14h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

15h | Brands
Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

16h | Panorama
Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

4h | TBS SPORTS
71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

5h | TBS Entertainment
India's biggest win in ODI history

India's biggest win in ODI history

6h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

6h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals