Sonali Bank observes 'International Right to Information Day'

Sonali Bank PLC observed International Day for Universal Access to Information with the theme "Importance of internet for free flow of information".

Sonali Bank arranged a rally infront of head office premises on 27 September,.

Chairman, Sonali Bank Board of Directors, Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui and CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim attended the rally.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director Sanchia Binte Ali, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, Subhash Chandra Das, Kazi Md. Wahidul Islam, Parsoma Alam, General Managers and Deputy General Managers of Head Office and staff of the bank were participated in this rally.