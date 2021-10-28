Sonali Bank Limited opens new booth at Dhaka 

Corporates

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 05:35 pm

Sonali Bank Limited opened a new ATM booth at Dhaka Deputy Commissioner office premises on Thursday. 

This was Sonali Bank's 147th booth in the country.

District Deputy Commissioner and district magistrate, Md Shahidul Islam inaugurated the booth, said a press release. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ilias Mehedi, General Manager, Abdul Kuddus, DGM Golam Siddique, Tangimul Islam and Fazlul Haque were present on the occasion. 

Sonali Bank / Sonali Bank Limited

Comments

