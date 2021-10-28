Sonali Bank Limited opens new booth at Dhaka
This was Sonali Bank’s 147th booth in the country
Sonali Bank Limited opened a new ATM booth at Dhaka Deputy Commissioner office premises on Thursday.
District Deputy Commissioner and district magistrate, Md Shahidul Islam inaugurated the booth, said a press release.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ilias Mehedi, General Manager, Abdul Kuddus, DGM Golam Siddique, Tangimul Islam and Fazlul Haque were present on the occasion.