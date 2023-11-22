Sonali Bank launches Sonali Exchange Mobile App

22 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Sonali Bank launches Sonali Exchange Mobile App

22 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Sonali Bank PLC launched its new mobile phone app 'Sonali Exchange Mobile App' for serving the expatriates of United States of America at a hotel in capital on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder inaugurated the app as chief guest. Sonali Bank PLC CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim presided over the program while Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary of Financial Institute Division and Dr. Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Secretary of Finance Division under Ministry of Finance attended as special guests. Sonali Bank PLC Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui virtually attended the program. 

Bangladeshi expatriates of USA specially the New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Maryland, Georgia and Florida states can send their remittance using Sonali Exchange Mobile App with free of cost, easily and fast round the clock.

The expatriates will receive 2.5% incentive in every transaction from government of Bangladesh and additional 2.5% from Sonali Bank PLC.

Among the others, Board of Directors, Deputy Managing Directors and other executives were present in the program.

 

