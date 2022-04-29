Sonali Bank launches 4 new GM offices

Sonali Bank Ltd has recently launched four new General Manager's offices.

CEO and Managing Director of Sonali Bank Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan inaugurated the new GM Offices through video conferencing at the bank's head office conference room Thursday (28 April), reads a press release.

The new General Manager's offices are located in Dhaka North, Dinajpur, Bogra and Noakhali.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Md Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md Quamruzzaman Khan, General Managers of head office and all GM offices' officials were also present on the occasion.