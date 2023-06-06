Sonali Bank holds workshop on Grievance Redress Software

Photo: Courtesy

Sonali Bank PLC organised a training workshop on the Grievance Redress System (GRS) and using it's software at the conference room of its head office on 6 June.

CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim inaugurated the programme as chief guest, said a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Sanchia Binte Ali presided over the workshop while Md Jahid Hossain, deputy secretary of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance attended as special guest.

General Manager Ashraful Haider Chowdhury, Vigilance and Complaint Management Division Deputy General Manager Md Khairul Alam, General Manager of General Managers' office Mymensingh, Rangpur and Dinajpur and head of all principal office and corporate branches under the GM office were also took part in the workshop.