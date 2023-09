Sonali Bank holds workshop on audit management software

Sonali Bank PLC organised an online training workshop on using audit management and monitoring system software for implementing commercial audit (crash programme) at its head office in Dhaka on Wednesday (13 September).

The bank's CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim inaugurated the programme as chief guest, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Mir Mofazzul Hossain presided over the workshop while Additional Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General, Office of the Controller General of Accounts Md Saidur Rahman Sarkar, Chief Audit Officer Imran Ahmed, Deputy Director of Commercial Audit Directorate Md Mohsin Mia and IT Support Engineer of Tappware Solutions Shariful Islam were present as special guests.