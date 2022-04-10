Sonali Bank holds special business exchange meeting 

Sonali Bank Limited Local Office Branch has organised a special business exchange meeting.

It was held at the conference room of Sonali Bank's head office Saturday (9 April), reads a press release.

Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Mojibur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the special business exchange meeting chaired by Sonali Bank Local Office General Manager Md Rezaul Karim.

All the officers and employees including the executives of the local office branch were present at that time.