Sonali Bank holds special business exchange meeting 

Corporates

TBS Report 
10 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 08:07 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank holds special business exchange meeting 

TBS Report 
10 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 08:07 pm
Sonali Bank holds special business exchange meeting 

Sonali Bank Limited Local Office Branch has organised a special business exchange meeting.

It was held at the conference room of Sonali Bank's head office Saturday (9 April), reads a press release.

Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Mojibur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the special business exchange meeting chaired by Sonali Bank Local Office General Manager Md Rezaul Karim.

All the officers and employees including the executives of the local office branch were present at that time.

Sonali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most SME entrepreneurs live in rural areas; but unfortunately, banks do not have enough branches in those areas. Photo: Mumit M

CMSMEs have much better repayment records than big borrowers. Then why don’t banks lend to them?

8h | Panorama
Adorned with golden dabka work in maroon red velvet, the pair named ‘Mirah Jutti’ is the brand’s best selling product. Photos: Courtesy

Jutti: A handcrafted Mughal finesse

10h | Mode
During the dry season when the water level recedes, the workers collectively extract more than a 100 tonnes of coal each day. Photo: Mumit M

Standing in the shallow waters of Someshwari, these miners find coal

10h | Panorama
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

49m | Videos
Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

Light engineering, semiconductor industries also important for 'Vision 41'

54m | Videos
Unique Mymensingh Medical College Hospital despite limitations

Unique Mymensingh Medical College Hospital despite limitations

59m | Videos
Son's love for mother

Son's love for mother

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance