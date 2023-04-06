Sonali Bank holds meeting on CMSME reporting and its achivement

06 April, 2023
06 April, 2023
Sonali Bank Limited organised CMSME (Cottage, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) reporting, business achivement and Covid 19 stimulus packages and performances related meeting on Thursday (6 April) at the head office. 

CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim attended the meeting as chief guest and Deputy Managing Director Parsoma Alam presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

CEO Md Afzal Karim gave instructions to respective divisions to increase CMSME laons and to implement the hundred percent of Covid 19 related stimulus packages within 30 June.  

Among others, Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, Subhash Chandra Das, Kazi Md Wahidul Islam, General Managers of head office and others related executives were present on the occasion. 

All general managers of field level, principal office chief and loan officers and all branch manager and loan officer were also connected with the meeting virtually. 
 

