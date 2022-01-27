Sonali Bank holds area managers’ conference in Cox’s bazar

Sonali Bank Limited organised a conference with the area managers of Cox's Bazar discussing the exchange of views in business.

The bank's Teknaf branch hosted the "Cox's Bazar Area Managers Conference and Business Exchange Meeting – 2022" on Wednesday (27 January), said a press release.

Deputy General Manager (in-charge) of Cox's Bazar Principal Office Osman Ghani presided over the conference.

General Manager Ali Ashraf Abu Taher of the General Manager's Office was present as chief guest.

General Manager's Office Deputy General Manager Shaheen Mia, Principal Office Deputy General Manager Alok Kumar, Assistant General Manager Rezaul Karim Yasser Arafat, and the bank's ten branch managers in the region among officials attended the conference.