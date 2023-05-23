Sonali Bank holds 2-day long training programme
Sonali Bank Limited arranged a two-day long training programme at its Head Office IT Lab on 23 May.
CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim inaugarated the training program. Among others Members of Board Directors, Sonali Bank Limited ABM Ruhul Azad, Molla Abdul Wadud, Deputy Managing Director Kazi Md Wahidul Islam, Chief Law Officer Md. Barekuzzaman attended the training programme. 20 officers from different divisions and controling offices are joined the training program.