Sonali Bank holds 15th AGM

Corporates

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 05:17 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank holds 15th AGM

TBS Report
07 July, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 05:17 pm
Sonali Bank holds 15th AGM

The 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sonali Bank Limited was held at head office board room on 7 July.

Chairman of Board of Directors of Sonali Bank Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui presided over the Annual General Meeting, reads a press release. 

Abdullah Harun Pasha, additional secretary of Financial Institute Division attended the meeting as a representative of the Finance Ministry. 

Among others, bank directors AKM Kamrul Islam FCA, Ishtiaque Ahmed Chowdhury, Dr Daulatunnaher Khanam, Molla Abdul Wadud, Professor Dr Mohammad Kaykobad, Dr Md Matiur Rahman and  bank's CEO & Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman, Prodhan, General Manager Subash Chandra Das, Company Secretary Tauhidul Islam also attened the meeting.

At the meeting, financial statement, the balance sheet and profit and loss account for the year 2021 along with directors report and auditors' report were taken, considered and approved by share holders and directors.
 

Sonali Bank / AGM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

7h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

8h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

20h | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work