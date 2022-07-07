Sonali Bank holds 15th AGM

The 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sonali Bank Limited was held at head office board room on 7 July.

Chairman of Board of Directors of Sonali Bank Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui presided over the Annual General Meeting, reads a press release.

Abdullah Harun Pasha, additional secretary of Financial Institute Division attended the meeting as a representative of the Finance Ministry.

Among others, bank directors AKM Kamrul Islam FCA, Ishtiaque Ahmed Chowdhury, Dr Daulatunnaher Khanam, Molla Abdul Wadud, Professor Dr Mohammad Kaykobad, Dr Md Matiur Rahman and bank's CEO & Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman, Prodhan, General Manager Subash Chandra Das, Company Secretary Tauhidul Islam also attened the meeting.

At the meeting, financial statement, the balance sheet and profit and loss account for the year 2021 along with directors report and auditors' report were taken, considered and approved by share holders and directors.

