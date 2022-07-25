Sonali Bank, Govt College of Applied Human Science sign agreement for student fee payments

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 06:45 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Sonali Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Government College of Applied Human Science (former Home Economics College) to pay the students fees and charges through Sonali e-sheba services.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan and Government College of Applied Human Science Principal Prof Ismat Rumina signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Monday (25 July) at the bank's head office, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, students will pay their fees and other charges using the Sonali Payment Gateway without having to pay physically.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors of Sonali Bank Md Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali and Md Quamruzzaman Khan; General Managers Subhash Chandra Das and Md Abdul Kuddus, Government College of Applied Human Science Vice-Principal Prof Soniya Begum and Prof Nargish Akter Jahan were also present on the occasion.

Sonali Bank Limited / Home Economics College

