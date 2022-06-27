Sonali Bank donates Tk3cr to PM’s relief & welfare fund

Sonali Bank Limited has donated Tk3 crore to Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to help the flood affected people in Sylhet and Sunamganj.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the donation through the video conferencing from her official residence at Ganobhaban Monday morning.

Board of Director and Ombudsman of Sonali Bank AKM Kamrul Islam, and CEO & Managing Director (additional charge) Md Murshedul Kabir handed over the checque of donation to PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office, reads a press release.

Among others, Senior Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Director General (Administration) of Prime Minister's office Mohd Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui, Director (Administration) AKM Moniruzzaman, Deputy General Manager of Public Relations Division Md Tanjimul Islam, Deputy General Manager of Sonali Bank PM Office Branch Pranati Das were present on the occasion.

It is to be noted that Sonali Bank's Board of Directors has decided in its 780th board meeting to hand over the amount from its CSR Fund and staff salaries for helping flood affected people in the country.