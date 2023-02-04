Sonali Bank disburses loans to flower cultivators in Gadkhali of Jashore

Sonali Bank Ltd disbursed loans publically to 17 flower cultivators in Gadkhali of Jashore to boost floriculture.

Sonali Bank Jashore region arranged the programme at Panisara in Gadkhali Saturday (4 February), reads a press release.

Sonali Bank Ltd General Manager, General Manager's office Jashore MD Shafiqul Islam presided over the programme with Board of Directors Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui in attendance as the chief guest.

The bank's CEO and Managing Director MD Afzal Karim and Deputy Managing Director Sanchia Binte Ali attended the programme as special guests.

Among others, Sonali Bank's Khulna and Jashore region executives and other officials were present on the occasion.