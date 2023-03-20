Sonali Bank to collect police clearance fees from dual citizens, Spain immigrants

20 March, 2023, 06:05 pm
Sonali Bank to collect police clearance fees from dual citizens, Spain immigrants

Sonali Bank signed an agreement with the Security Service Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs to collect online application free-charge of Police clearance through Sonali payment gateway from the dual citizen and Spain bound expatriates. 

After signing the agreements, Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Subhash Chandra Das and Additional Secretary, Security Service Division, Ministry of Home Affairs Md Habibur Rahman exchanged the documents, reads a press release.

The agreement was signed by Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Md Moniruzzaman and Joint Secretary, Security Service Division Dilsad Begum on behalf of their respective organization on Monday (20 March) at Security Service Division premises, Ministry of Home Affairs at Bangladesh Secretariats.

Among others, Bank's Deputy General Manager Md Atiqur Rahman, Deputy Secretary, Security Service Division Alimun Razib and other officers of both organizations were also present on the occasion. 

Under the agreement, the Security Services Division, Ministry of Home Affairs implemented online software for the dual citizen and Spain bound expatriates so that they will pay their fees-charges to get police clearance through online application using Sonali payment gateway from home and abroad.

