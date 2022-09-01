Sonali bank chairman pays tributes to Bangabandhu

The newly appointed chairman of the Board of Directors of Sonali Bank Limited, Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui paid tributes to Bangabandhu.

Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui along with the board of directors, CEO and managing director, and senior executives of the bank paid homage to the portrait of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at Bank Bhaban, said a press release.

He was recently elected chairman of the bank for the second time.