Sonali Bank celebrates Victory Day

Sonali Bank PLC celebrated National Victory Day 2023 with due dignity.

In the early morning Bank's Board of Director Members and CEO and managing director Md. Afzal Karim hoisted the national flag in front of the bank bhaban on Saturday, reads a press release.

They paid homage by placing a floral wreath with the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Bank premises.

Later in the morning, a member of the Bank's Board of Director Dr Md. Matiur Rahman and CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim paid homage by placing a floral wreath at the National Monument at Savar and the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhanmondi 32. The bank's deputy managing directors, general managers, officials, and other employees were present on the occasion.